News

Loganair Announces New Dublin-Carlisle Lake District Route

Loganair Announces New Dublin-Carlisle Lake District Route

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement by Loganair that it is to operate services between Dublin and Carlisle Lake District Airport. The airline will operate its five times weekly service with a 33-seater Saab 340B aircraft from 4 July 2019. 

“The Lake District is a stunningly beautiful area in the UK and we are delighted to add it as a new destination to our route network,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions for Irish and British customers. We will work closely with Loganair to promote its new service.”

Kay Ryan, Commercial Director, Loganair, said: “There is huge demand for passengers in Ireland to visit Carlisle, which is home to major engineering, manufacturing and logistics industries and serves as a gateway to the Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. We also anticipate strong interest from passengers in Carlisle and the Scottish Borderlands area who are eager to spend time in Ireland.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

US Embassy Welcomes Expansion of Preclearance Facilities at Dublin and Shannon Airports

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

European Capital of Smart Tourism 2020 Competition Launched

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Seeks Marketing & PR Executive

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th March 2019

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Etihad Airways Flies the Irish Special Olympics Team

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

New Mia Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City Wants Irish Visitors

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Stobart Air to Cancel Dublin to Southend Route

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport Hotel Wins IHF Award

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Named as One of Best Airports in World

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland