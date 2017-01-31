News

London City Airport Plans Major Developments

Declan Collier, Chief Executive of London City Airport, was back in Dublin to update the Irish media on forthcoming developments at the airport.

Expanding routes, investment in facilities and the continued convenience of “the only airport actually in London” has led to a record-breaking year for London City Airport (LCY).

In 2016 the airport, which is located in London’s Royal Docks, welcomed 4,526,059 passengers – the largest number of passengers in its 30-year history, representing 5% year-on-year growth compared to 2015. With 67 flights from Dublin to London per week, Dublin is the third most popular route, behind Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

Declan Collier

Declan said: “More people are travelling and making the right choice by opting for London City Airport. Our offer of a speedy and efficient passenger experience, just six miles from the City of London, means less time in transit and more time for the purpose of your trip.

“With 52% of all passengers travelling for business, the 5% year-on-year growth demonstrates that the appetite for business travel to and from London remains strong despite the unpredictable political climate, as we prepare to expand the airport in 2017 to meet increasing demand.”

2016 was a busy year for London City Airport, crowned ‘Best Regional Airport in the World 2016’ by the industry body CAPA (the Centre for Aviation), with six new routes being added including Bergerac, Alicante, Berlin, Bremen, Cardiff, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Rennes.

Most significantly, in summer 2016, the UK Government approved planning permission for the £344 million City Airport Development Programme (CADP), construction for which begins this year.

The development will enable 6.5 million passengers to travel through the airport’s doors by 2025 and add 29,000 additional flights per year. The privately funded investment includes plans for seven new aircraft stands, a parallel taxiway to maximise runway capacity, and a terminal extension to accommodate increasing passenger numbers.

