News

London Flights May Be Delayed as NATS Introduces EXCDS

London Flights May Be Delayed as NATS Introduces EXCDS

NATS, the UK National Air Traffic Services, has commenced the introduction of the new EXCDS electronic flight strip system into its London Terminal Control Centre, which manages the airspace over London and the South East.

NATS will be limiting the volumes of traffic that enter the airspace they control for a short period during the initial stages of the transition. For the first 10 days, from Wednesday 4th April, there will be a 20% reduction in the maximum volume of traffic handled by those sectors, reducing to 10% for the subsequent 10 days. However, some London flights may be delayed.

EXCDS will replace the existing paper strips system, which will not cope with the demand that is forecast for the future. A flight strip is one of the core elements of an air traffic control system, providing an air traffic controller with all the relevant information about each individual aircraft, including its speed, altitude and destination.

EXCDS is part of a broader 10-year £1 billion technology transformation programme at NATS, which will update many of the core systems used to manage air traffic in order to meet forecast growth, improve efficiency and reduce impact on the environment, while also maintaining and improving already high safety levels.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Finnair Celebrates Start of Spring with Promotional Fares

Neil SteedmanApril 5, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Cork Winter Schedule Includes New Lisbon Route

Neil SteedmanApril 5, 2018
Read More

High-Energy, High-Tech Productions on Symphony of the Seas

Neil SteedmanApril 5, 2018
Read More

Emirates Coming to Ireland in Search of Pilots

Neil SteedmanApril 5, 2018
Read More

Dublin Airport Fire Alarm App Wins Top Award

Michael FloodApril 5, 2018
Read More

TUI Announces Expanded Summer 2019 Programme

Michael FloodApril 3, 2018
Read More

Royal Caribbean Delivery Ceremony Welcomes Symphony of the Seas

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More

Visit Orlando Roadshow Returns to Dublin and Belfast

Michael FloodApril 3, 2018
Read More

Amadeus and Flight Centre Strategic Partnership to Drive Progress with NDC

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland