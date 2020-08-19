News

London Heathrow Installs Covid-19 Testing Facility

London Heathrow Installs Covid-19 Testing Facility

London Heathrow Airport has installed a Covid-19 testing facility ahead of a potential change in British government policy on quarantine. Airport-based Covid-19 testing is being used by more than 30 countries around the world, but people in Ireland wonder why similar facilities have not been introduced months ago at Irish airports and sea ports.

Developed by Collinson and Swissport, the service enables arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 on landing and know the result hours later. More than 13,000 passenger tests can be carried out each day using the existing facility, which can be further scaled up with demand. It is hoped that, with approval from the government, people testing negative during the process will be allowed to exit quarantine early.

PCR testing at the border has been extensively trialled internationally, in locations with strong scientific oversight such as Germany, and found to be safe, and now rolled out in France, Iceland and Austria.

Inside the new testing area in Heathrow’s Terminal 2, Collinson nurses will be on hand to assist in taking a swab within the facility, which is then transported by Swissport staff to a specifically dedicated Collinson biotech lab near the airport. The tests will be transported using the same protocols as the NHS uses for home swab tests.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s Chief Executive, said: “Testing will not only avoid the ‘quarantine roulette’ that so many passengers faced in Spain and France, it will also open up flights to key trading partners such as the USA, Canada and Singapore. The government’s own research shows that a double test has a high level of accuracy in screening for Covid-19. This facility is an oven-ready opportunity to see how Britain can safely reopen for business, as other countries are doing.”

With government support, the pilot of the new testing procedure could be available as a private service to anyone with a flight landing in Heathrow Terminal 2 and, within a few weeks, for those arriving in Terminal 5.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cycle Against Suicide are seeking Bike4Life Champions

Michael FloodAugust 19, 2020
Read More

TUI Group Reports €1.1bn Loss as Bookings Transfer to 2021

Neil SteedmanAugust 18, 2020
Read More

Ryanair Cuts September/October Capacity by Almost 20% as Forward Bookings Weaken

Neil SteedmanAugust 18, 2020
Read More

IATA Calls for Closer European Co-ordination on Border Reopening

Neil SteedmanAugust 18, 2020
Read More

Travel Solutions to Re-Start Coach Tour Holidays

Neil SteedmanAugust 18, 2020
Read More

Emerald Pullman Ireland Rail Tour a Great Staycation

Michael FloodAugust 18, 2020
Read More

British Airways extends Book with Confidence policy to September

Michael FloodAugust 18, 2020
Read More

3,000 Redundancies in Ireland’s 3,500 Travel Agent Workforce “in Weeks”

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Travel Agents Highly Critical of Government’s Green List and July Jobs Stimulus

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland