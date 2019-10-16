London Travel Week Announces Key Events

Taking place from Friday 1st to Thursday 7th November, London Travel Week will bring together industry events and become the largest festival supporting the global travel and tourism industry in the world.

Each November, over 50,000 travel professionals flock to London and numerous industry events take place throughout the week surrounding WTM London. London Travel Week will create a world-class travel-hub by combining a variety of occasions, including awards ceremonies, tourism conferences and travel industry celebrations – demonstrating the array of new possibilities.

On Sunday 3 November, the food, travel and innovation summit FoodTrex will be hosting events throughout the day. This brings cutting edge information on food tourism together with quality networking opportunities, allowing businesses and brands to be part of the evolution of food travel.

The programme for the week also includes the second edition of the International Travel & Tourism Awards. The prestigious awards will celebrate the best in class of national, regional and city tourist boards, as well as outstanding private sector companies and individuals. The ITTAs will be taking place in the brand new Magazine London venue on Tuesday 5 November.

Also on Tuesday 5 November will be a networking event held by MXConnect. This will give attendees the chance to meet Mexican destinations, hotels and DMCs at a networking cocktail session. There will be new contacts and suppliers all under one roof.

Finally, TTG will once again host its WTM London Closing Party on the evening of Wednesday 6 November. This year it will be hosted at the Tropicana Beach Club in Covent Garden and will bring together buyers, sellers, operators, airlines and the travel trade. This invite-only event is certainly not to be missed.

London Travel Week is unlocking invaluable networking and business opportunities for those who journey to the UK during the first week of November for WTM London. This one-stop-shop showcases the must-attend travel and tourism events taking place outside of the home of WTM London – the ExCel, London. Taking part and aligning your brand with these events allows your company to successfully promote and spread its brand in the hub of the global travel industry, making it even more successful.

Be the first to hear about the London Travel Week programme, news announcements and find out how to host your own events by going to the website.