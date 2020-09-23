London Travel Week Will Be Fully Virtual in 2020

Following the announcement that WTM London and Travel Forward will be fully virtual this year, London Travel Week has also confirmed that it will be returning in an online format to help aid the recovery, rebuilding and innovation of the travel and tourism industry. Taking place between 30 October and 5 November, before WTM Virtual, London Travel Week will be made up of a variety of offerings designed to inspire, educate and celebrate the industry.

The week will also provide an opportunity for brands, destinations and businesses to showcase themselves to the audience of travel professionals before they finalise their meetings, conference sessions and virtual stand visits.

The week will also provide the forum for six Speed Networking sessions. These five-minute meetings will allow attendees to meet, exchange virtual business cards and network before WTM Virtual.

There will be several virtual summits taking place aimed at specific segments of the tourism industry, such as PR Summit, Travel Content Creators, and a deep-dive into some of the most important aspects of modern tourism.

Travel Technology Day, in partnership with Travel Forward, will take place on Monday 2 November, as well as a Responsible Tourism Day on Wednesday 4 November.

Some awards ceremonies will celebrate and praise those who have gone above and beyond in the travel and tourism industry over the past months.

Destination briefings, press conferences and seminars are being designed to educate the audience on what will be taking place in the WTM Virtual Conference Programme.

To find out more about London Travel Week Virtual, visit the website.