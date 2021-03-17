News

Looking Back, Looking Forward: Until We Can Travel Again

Looking Back, Looking Forward: Until We Can Travel Again

As part of this more reflective St Patrick’s Day, we at ITTN wanted to share Pól O’Conghaile’s wonderful video paying tribute to all those “who can’t come home, to our tourism and hospitality heroes, to anyone aching to explore beyond their 5k.” Well said, Pól! And yes, it did bring a tear to our eye.

(Main image by Jon Pauling from Pixabay)

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

IATA Travel Pass Successfully Trialled on First International Flight

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Travel Agents Call on Government to Start Preparing to Open Up Country Safely

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Happy St Patrick’s Day from ITTN!

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Switched On With ITTN: Exclusive Interview With NCL’s Eamonn Ferrin (Video)

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

European Commission Introduces Digital Green Certificate

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Scotland Likely to Delay International Travel Beyond May 17

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Have Paper, Will Travel: Irish Yachtsman Plans Solo Round the World Trip Using Only Paper Charts

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

P&O Cruises’ UK Itineraries Restricted to Vaccinated UK Residents

Fionn DavenportMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Travel Centres Confirms Conference

Sharon JordanMarch 17, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn