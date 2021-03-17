Looking Back, Looking Forward: Until We Can Travel Again

As part of this more reflective St Patrick’s Day, we at ITTN wanted to share Pól O’Conghaile’s wonderful video paying tribute to all those “who can’t come home, to our tourism and hospitality heroes, to anyone aching to explore beyond their 5k.” Well said, Pól! And yes, it did bring a tear to our eye.

My #StPatricksDay video this year got a bit emotional, but feck it! To those who can't come home, to our tourism and hospitality heroes, to anyone aching to explore beyond their 5k, here's to the future. Ireland is waiting x #IrelandOnParade #WhenWeTravelAgain pic.twitter.com/qmGtUvs3m7 — @poloconghaile (@poloconghaile) March 17, 2021

(Main image by Jon Pauling from Pixabay)