The Loop at Cork Airport Partners with Taste Cork

The Loop’s Food and Drink section rebrand has been officially launched and celebrated in Cork Airport. Teaming up with Taste Cork, the initiative aims to showcase the very best of Cork’s locally produced and crafted food and beverage to the passengers of the South of Ireland and beyond.

Cork Airport endeavours to provide a platform for local producers to showcase their products to national and international travellers. Eamon O’Donovan, Retail Operations Manager, ARI, said: “We are delighted to welcome the fantastic initiative that is Taste Cork to Cork Airport. The gastro offerings of Cork have always been a major draw for European and American visitors. Likewise, it enables travellers to bring a unique piece of home with them to share on the next step of their journeys. Our partnership with Taste Cork propels this even more.

“The branding itself is quite stunning and greatly adds to the shopping experience in The Loop. It enables the various and eclectic producers of Cork to highlight their produce to an unprecedented international audience and Cork Airport is very happy to support this.”

Over the past year, Cork Airport embarked on a plan to overhaul and redevelop its food and beverage facilities. Across Arrivals and Departures, the project endeavoured to position fresh Irish and Cork produce to the fore. Taste Cork’s rebrand of The Loop’s Food and Drink section enhances this further.