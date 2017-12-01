News

The Loop at Cork Airport Partners with Taste Cork

The Loop at Cork Airport Partners with Taste Cork

The Loop’s Food and Drink section rebrand has been officially launched and celebrated in Cork Airport. Teaming up with Taste Cork, the initiative aims to showcase the very best of Cork’s locally produced and crafted food and beverage to the passengers of the South of Ireland and beyond.

Cork Airport endeavours to provide a platform for local producers to showcase their products to national and international travellers. Eamon O’Donovan, Retail Operations Manager, ARI, said: “We are delighted to welcome the fantastic initiative that is Taste Cork to Cork Airport. The gastro offerings of Cork have always been a major draw for European and American visitors. Likewise, it enables travellers to bring a unique piece of home with them to share on the next step of their journeys. Our partnership with Taste Cork propels this even more.

Cork Airport The Loop Taste Cork 2

“The branding itself is quite stunning and greatly adds to the shopping experience in The Loop. It enables the various and eclectic producers of Cork to highlight their produce to an unprecedented international audience and Cork Airport is very happy to support this.”

Over the past year, Cork Airport embarked on a plan to overhaul and redevelop its food and beverage facilities. Across Arrivals and Departures, the project endeavoured to position fresh Irish and Cork produce to the fore. Taste Cork’s rebrand of The Loop’s Food and Drink section enhances this further.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Dublin Airport Montreal

Win Flights to Montreal with @DublinAirport

Neil SteedmanDecember 1, 2017
Read More
Industry Summit Q&A 1

Inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit: Linked Travel Arrangements and Enforcement in Ireland

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 5

Michelle Wins Finnair Competition for Short-Break in Helsinki

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More
Air Canada Signature Suite 1

Air Canada Debuts Exclusive Air Canada Signature Suite for Premium International Customers at Toronto Global Hub

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More
Emirates Phnom Penh

Cambodia and Vietnam are New Hot Spots for Newlyweds with Emirates

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More
Royal Caribbean International AirWaves Competition

Make Yours a Royal Double with AirWaves

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More
Cassidy Travel Liam Neeson

Caribbean Sun with Liam Neeson and a Mojito is Stuff of Dreams for Irish Women, says Cassidy Travel

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More
Travel Solutions Michelle MacBeth

Travel Solutions Appoints Michelle MacBeth as USA and Caribbean Business Expands

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More
Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin 1

Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin Celebrates 200th Anniversary

Neil SteedmanNovember 30, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland