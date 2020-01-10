Lorna O’Brien Appointed Business Development Executive by Travel Counsellors Ireland

Travel Counsellors Ireland has appointed Lorna O’Brien as one of its new Business Development Executives joining the head office team in Cork.

Bringing with her 15 years of experience in the sales and travel industry, Lorna said: “I am delighted to join such an established and highly esteemed company like Travel Counsellors and to contribute to its growing success story. I adore travel, and look forward to working with some of the country’s top travel professionals, utilising my industry knowledge to assist them in achieving growth for their businesses.”

Lorna has extensive industry experience across the sales, retail and travel sectors. With many years of experience in sales roles in the UK and Ireland, she spent 10 years in Tour America’s Cork branch as a travel consultant and sales team leader.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “We are pleased to welcome someone of Lorna’s proven calibre to Travel Counsellors, with her appointment adding exceptional strength to the Irish head office team. Her appointment demonstrates the continued, strong and sustained growth of Travel Counsellors, and our ongoing commitment to assist each individual Travel Counsellor to deliver the best results for their businesses.”

There are 80 Travel Counsellors operating throughout Ireland, delivering bespoke travel experiences to the leisure and corporate markets. Travel Counsellors’ global network has over 1,800 travel professionals, offering first-hand destination knowledge and industry expertise coupled with a work ethic that revolves around genuine care for the customer.