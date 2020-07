LOT to operate Dublin-Warsaw flights

LOT Polish Airlines has announced that commencing on August 23, 2020, Poland’s flag carrier will start scheduled flights on the Dublin-Warsaw route These flights will be operated four times a week by Boeing 737-800 NG.

Flights from Dublin will be operated four times a week, in line with the following schedule:

LO 300 DUB-WAW 5:50pm – 9:50 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

LO 299 WAW-DUB 2:35pm – 4:35pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday