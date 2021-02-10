Love Is in the Air: 25% Off All Wild Rover Day Tours Booked This Valentine’s Day

Surprise your Valentine with a 2021 Wild Rover Tours day trip to Ireland’s best loved tourist attractions – book online this Valentine’s Day and receive 25 per cent off your tickets by using code LOVE25. There really isn’t a more perfect Valentines gift than the gift of travel and adventure! Tours will resume when relevant travel restrictions are lifted.

Wild Rover Tours, an award-winning family-run business, provide specialised single and multi-day tours from Dublin to some of Ireland’s top sites in a luxury air-conditioned coach with complimentary Wi-Fi. From the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East to the incredible Northern Irish coast and capital, discover the best bits of Ireland with your Valentine with Wild Rover Tours. Offering a flexible refund policy and tickets starting from just €26 per person when booked on 14th of February with the code LOVE25.

The Tours

Embrace the beauty of t he Wild Atlantic Way in a one-day trip with your other half. Take-in the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher, reaching 214m high and spanning 8km along the coast of Clare, enjoy views of the Aran Islands and Galway Bay and admittance to the Atlantic Edge Interpretive Centre. From here, you’ll explore UNESCO Global Geopark, The Burren National Park, where 75% of Ireland’s native flora and fauna can be found. Finally, you and your partner will arrive in Galway City, the Cultural Hub of Ireland. Embrace the hustle and bustle of this creative city, explore the cobblestoned streets alive with music, performing arts and plenty of eateries for all tastes and palates.

Is your Valentine a Game of Thrones fan? Well, we have the perfect gift for you. Wild Rover Tours’ legendary Game of Thrones Tour is a must-do for all Thronies. On your tour, you’ll travel to Northern Ireland, where you’ll witness the stunning scenery featured as the backdrop to the famous HBO Series. Visit the city of Braavos, claim your place at the Iron Thrown, explore the House of Greyjoy and the King’s Road all in one day with Wild Rover Tours.

Experience the best of Ireland’s Ancient East in one day with Wild Rover Tours. Discover the beautiful Kilkenny City through a guided walking tour outlining the Marble City’s history and after, take time to explore the cobbled streets and castle. Depart Kilkenny to then uncover the majestic Wicklow Mountains, witness the lush pastures and ancient glacial valleys of the Wicklow Gap where famous movies like Braveheart and P.S I Love You were filmed. From there, the tour will arrive at the world-famous heritage site of Glendalough. Unearth the Monastic City dating back to 600 AD and explore the stunning lakes on which the name Glendalough is derived from. Finally, experience a Shepherd at work in the charming town of Annamoe before returning to Dublin.

Enjoy the picturesque scenery of Northern Ireland on this award-winning tour from Dublin. Your first stop is Belfast, where you can take the famous Black Taxi Tour guiding you through the history of Belfast’s politics, or choose to enjoy the world-famous Titanic Visitor Experience, discovering the life and story of the Titanic. From here, your tour will take you along the beautiful Antrim Coastal Drive to the UNESCO World Heritage-Site of The Giant’s Causeway. Stroll along the famous natural phenomenon, learn about its history and its legendary creator Fionn MacCool. Finally, travel to Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and walk across the world-famous 100ft high fisherman’s rope bridge before enjoying the drive back to Dublin.