News

Love is in the Air: Send Your Entries in For the 2021 Photographer of the Year Competition, Sponsored by Emirates

Love is in the Air: Send Your Entries in For the 2021 Photographer of the Year Competition, Sponsored by Emirates

I am not in love….but I do love my house, my town, my dog, my cat or even my Goldfish!

It’s Valentines Day on Sunday, so why not show your Love by taking a picture (or maybe you already have one) and sending it in to us here at sharon@ittn.ie and you could win 2 tickets to anywhere on the Emirates network.

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, Classic Resorts; and Fionn Davenport and Sharon Jordan, ITTN. The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced and win 2 tickets to anywhere on the Emirates network!

2021 Entries – ITTN

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Ireland Hosts Virtual Northern European Workshop

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Willie Walsh Talks Exclusively to ITIC About How to Restart International Aviation

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Northern Ireland Loves Hospitality Couples in Love

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

MSC Cruises Introduces MSC Starship – Featuring Rob, The World’s First Humanoid Robot Bartender

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Video: Hope for Brighter Days Ahead

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Canary Islands Launches New Airline

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Silverseas World Cruise 2023

Michael FloodFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Blackpool Illuminations extended for 2021 season

Michael FloodFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Virgin Australia ‘Pride Flight’ set for take-off

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn