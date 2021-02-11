Love is in the Air: Send Your Entries in For the 2021 Photographer of the Year Competition, Sponsored by Emirates

I am not in love….but I do love my house, my town, my dog, my cat or even my Goldfish!

It’s Valentines Day on Sunday, so why not show your Love by taking a picture (or maybe you already have one) and sending it in to us here at sharon@ittn.ie and you could win 2 tickets to anywhere on the Emirates network.

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, Classic Resorts; and Fionn Davenport and Sharon Jordan, ITTN. The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced and win 2 tickets to anywhere on the Emirates network!

2021 Entries – ITTN