News

Lufthansa eXperts Academy Roadshow in Dublin

Lufthansa eXperts Academy Roadshow in Dublin

Lufthansa held its trade educational workshop eXperts Academy Roadshow at The Alex in Dublin.

Janine McCarthy, FCm Travel; Kim Woodhouse, Oksana Fuchak and Nadia Chobil Roman, Lufthansa; and Catherine Monaghan, FCm Travel

Helen Fyfe, Key Account Manager Ireland, invited colleagues from the UK to update the trade on aspects such as agent servicing, Partner Plus benefits, and AJV joint projects with Air Canada, ANA and United.

Catherine Monaghan, FCm Travel, with Dan Cedrola and Ingrid Jaeger-Shahvarian, Lufthansa

Andreas Koster, Senior Director, Sales UK Ireland and Iceland, told ITTN that Ireland continues to be a very important market for Lufthansa, with passenger numbers continuing to grow year-on-year.

Ingrid Jaeger-Shahvarian and Mike Manco, Lufthansa, with (centre) Alan Lynch,Travel Escapes

Positive reactions came from agents gathering information at the booths around the workshop and the exercise was useful and informative.

Gryce Inacio and Sean McCarthy, HRG Travel, with (centre) Brian Hughes, United

Two prizes were on offer for agents completing the circuit of the venue, getting their passports stamped at each booth.

Cathal Teague, Trailfinders, with Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa

Winners of €250 vouchers were Niamh Shortt, Club Travel, who won the Lufthansa voucher, and Alison Sheehan, American Holidays, who won the Swiss voucher.

Niamh Shortt and Michelle McCabe, Club Travel

AJV partners Jo-Ann Raleigh, ANA; Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada; and  Martina Coogan, United

Patrick Cooney and Katie Doyle, Capture Travel, with (centre) Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa

Alison Sheehan, American Holidays, winner of Swiss prize, receives her voucher from Andreas Koster, Lufthansa

Niamh Shortt, Club Travel, winner of the Lufthansa prize, receives her voucher from Andreas Koster, Lufthansa

Kevin Olphert, Eve Walsh, Daniel Irwin and James Lawlor, Flight Centre, with Madhava Bhatt, Lufthansa

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Visit Jersey – You Will Not Be Disappointed

Ian BloomfieldMay 7, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Launches AerSpace Premium Short-Haul Product

Michael FloodMay 7, 2019
Read More

Wendy Wu Tours Launches Big Asia Sale

Neil SteedmanMay 7, 2019
Read More

CarTrawler Estimates Global Baggage Fee Revenue at €25.2bn

Michael FloodMay 7, 2019
Read More

Air Baltic Now Flies Dublin to Riga

Michael FloodMay 7, 2019
Read More

Emirates Passengers Can Use Boarding Pass as ‘My Emirates Pass’

Neil SteedmanMay 7, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Takes Off from Cork to Dubrovnik

Michael FloodMay 7, 2019
Read More

Shannon Heritage Plans Multi-Million Expansion

Michael FloodMay 7, 2019
Read More

WestJet Inaugurates Halifax-Dublin Non-Stop Service

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland