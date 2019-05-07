Lufthansa eXperts Academy Roadshow in Dublin

Lufthansa held its trade educational workshop eXperts Academy Roadshow at The Alex in Dublin.
Helen Fyfe, Key Account Manager Ireland, invited colleagues from the UK to update the trade on aspects such as agent servicing, Partner Plus benefits, and AJV joint projects with Air Canada, ANA and United.
Andreas Koster, Senior Director, Sales UK Ireland and Iceland, told ITTN that Ireland continues to be a very important market for Lufthansa, with passenger numbers continuing to grow year-on-year.
Positive reactions came from agents gathering information at the booths around the workshop and the exercise was useful and informative.
Two prizes were on offer for agents completing the circuit of the venue, getting their passports stamped at each booth.
Winners of €250 vouchers were Niamh Shortt, Club Travel, who won the Lufthansa voucher, and Alison Sheehan, American Holidays, who won the Swiss voucher.
