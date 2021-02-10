News

Lufthansa Group Airlines Extend Free Rebooking Option

Lufthansa Group Airlines Extend Free Rebooking Option

Since the end of August, all fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings can be rebooked without a rebooking fee. Originally, this fare offer was valid for (re-)bookings until the end of February. Now the offer is being extended again: all airline fares can now be rebooked free of charge as often as desired up to May 31, 2021, if the rebooking is also made before that date. After that, another rebooking is possible free of charge.

Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made it possible for its customers to rebook their tickets without a fee last year. The waiver of the rebooking fee applies worldwide for all new bookings in all fares on short, medium and long-haul routes. This enables flexible travel planning for all Lufthansa Group Airlines customers.

However, additional costs may arise for rebookings if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or to a different destination.

Also, rebooking of tickets issued up to and including August 31, 2020, can now be done until May 31, 2021.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Roadmap for Recovery Published at Virtual Conference Attended by Minister Catherine Martin, Professor Luke O’Neill and Industry Stakeholders

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Delta Extends Middle Seat Block

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Love Is in the Air: 25% Off All Wild Rover Day Tours Booked This Valentine’s Day

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Air Canada Cuts 1500 Jobs and Suspends 17 Routes Including Dublin

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Uk Transport Minister Says Booking Holidays is ‘Illegal’

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Tánaiste Pours Cold Water on 2021 Travel

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

We Can’t Fly Anywhere, So What About Flying to Nowhere?

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Etihad Airways First Airline to Vaccinate All of Its Crew

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

American News…From the Visit USA Ireland Committee

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn