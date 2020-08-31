News

Lufthansa Group announces worldwide fare restructure eliminating rebooking fees

Rebooking fees removed until December 2020

Lufthansa Group offers even more flexibility for its customers
With immediate effect, Lufthansa Group airlines including Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines will remove rebooking fees. From now, until the end of December 2020, all fares can be rebooked free of charge and includes the lowest light fare without checked baggage.

In response to the pandemic, the Lufthansa Group Airlines previously implemented a one-off, free of charge rebooking policy. The Lufthansa Group airlines recognise their customers’ needs for flexible travel arrangements and this new regulation applies to all new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes worldwide. Customers may incur additional costs if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination. Any fare difference will require additional payment.

