Lufthansa Group Launches New NDC Partner Programme in Ireland

In a claimed boost for travel agencies, corporate customers and travel technology providers in Ireland, Lufthansa Group has launched its NDC Partner Programme. This programme now bundles the offers, exclusive content and solutions of the NDC API connection of the Lufthansa Group airlines on a single platform. The programme also offers user support for connected sales partners and training programmes.

One element of the new programme is a specially designed website, www.lhgroupairlines.com/ndc. All sales partners and corporate customers can now access information about the Group airline NDC Smart Offer, servicing or other technological and strategic co-operation options. This new online platform is freely accessible and available in German and English languages. The site will be launched worldwide by the end of this year.

Sales partners interested in the free web-based SPRK interface can now register on the website by filling in a form in order to gain access to the booking and service platform. Until the end of this year, Lufthansa Group is offering a special incentive of €1 per coupon for partners using the SPRK platform.

“We want to provide our local agents with the best possible solutions,” said Dr Stefan Kreuzpaintner, Vice President Sales EMEA, Lufthansa Group. “The newly launched NDC Partner Programme and its website is an important tool. A steadily increasing number of partners are already using and benefiting from NDC Smart Offer.”

NDC (New Distribution Capability) is a travel industry supported programme (the NDC Programme) launched by IATA for the development and market adoption of a new, XML-based data transmission standard (NDC Standard).