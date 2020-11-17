Lufthansa Group to introduce new menu with regional twist

In 2021, Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will offer their Economy Class customers a new range of culinary offerings. From Spring, passengers on both short and medium-haul routes will be able to purchase a variety of food and drink on board with a focus on quality and regionality.

The new range not only implements the highest quality standards, from preparation to presentation, but also showcases the airline’s continuous investment in sustainability practices through environmentally friendly products and packaging. This in turn will reduce food waste through customised production.

“Our current snack offer in Economy Class does not always meet the expectations of our guests,” explains Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board Lufthansa Group responsible for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility. “The new offer was developed on the basis of feedback from our customers. With the high-quality offer available for purchase, our passengers will be able to decide what they want to eat and drink on their journey.”

The range of food and beverages will be available from the individual airlines in various forms, some of which will have regional references. The focus will be on fresh products and a selection of snacks. The standard, complimentary snack will no longer be served in the future.

The new offer will be introduced in phases as of Spring 2021: Austrian Airlines will launch first, followed by SWISS and Lufthansa and the new products will be revealed by individual airlines over the coming months.