Lufthansa Group to move all flights to BER w.e.f. 8th November

As of 8 November 2020, all Lufthansa Group flights will take off and land at BER.

Lufthansa Group moves Berlin bookings to BER.

Six Lufthansa Group airlines connect the German capital with Europe and the world. Around 700 flights a week with up to 33,000 passengers a day

The move is scheduled for 31 October 2020: over the course of a week, the flight operations of the German capital will move from Tegel Airport to the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). Lufthansa will bid Tegel farewell on 7 November: the last scheduled departure is flight LH1955 from Berlin to Munich. The BER premiere will then take place the next morning: at 6:30 a.m. on 8 November, flight LH173 from Berlin to Frankfurt is scheduled to take off from the capital’s new airport.

Austrian Airlines, SWISS and Brussels Airlines will commence operations at BER together with Lufthansa on 8 November. According to current plans, Eurowings will already have its first flight from BER on 4 November.

The booking systems of the Lufthansa Group airlines have now been switched over to the new airport. Customers who book a flight for 8 November or later will see the new BER airport as their destination instead of Tegel. Passengers who have already booked a flight for this time will be informed and rebooked. According to current plans, the number of flights and arrival and departure times will remain the same.

“We care about Berlin. No one else connects Berlin with the world like we do. Six Lufthansa Group airlines fly to the German capital – with up to 33,000 passengers a day. 270 destinations can be reached with only one transfer. Berlin is a fascinating and cosmopolitan city that attracts people from all over the world. That is why Berlin needs an efficient airport. This also includes even better connections between BER and local public transportation as well as to the long-distance rail network. More ICE connections to Rostock, Dresden or Hamburg could strengthen intermodal traffic. That would be good for passengers and for the environment,” said Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Chief Commercial Officer Passenger Airlines, speaking in Berlin.

Lufthansa guests can expect a special highlight at BER: the Lufthansa Lounge. It is located in Terminal 1 (Main Pier North) and covers an area of around 1,600 square meters. Passengers of Lufthansa Group Airlines with Business Class tickets, as well as travelers with Frequent Traveller, Senator or Star Alliance Gold status and HON Circle Members can relax, refresh or work in peace before their flight in the Lufthansa Lounge with its separate Senator and Business areas. A special atmosphere is created by the surrounding window front with an exclusive view across the airport apron to the Berlin skyline.

Going forward, BER should not have the significant bottlenecks at security checks that were recently the case at Tegel. A centrally organized security checkpoint, more modern technologies at the control lanes and more spacious terminals should make the processes more efficient. Hohmeister: “It is important that the modernization of the airport continues in the future. The BER has to be competitive, both in terms of quality and costs.”