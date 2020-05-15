Lufthansa Group to resume flights from Manchester, Birmingham Edinburgh and Dublin
- 40 additional weekly connections offered from UK and Ireland ports
- New flights available to book today
- Global Schedule expanded substantially between 1-14 June 2020
- Worldwide, Lufthansa Group Airlines plan to operate 1,800 weekly connections to 106 European and 20 long haul destinations
From 1 June, Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS will resume services from Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Dublin to Frankfurt, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne and will increase frequencies from London Heathrow. Expanding the current schedule from 23 to 63 weekly departures, these new connections mark the start of the Lufthansa Group Airlines reinstatement of schedules to 130 destinations by the end of June.
Connections in detail:
|Resumed
Resumed
Continued
|Manchester (6)
Dublin (5)
London-Heathrow (14)
|to Frankfurt (Lufthansa)
|Resumed
Additional
|Dublin (2)
London-Heathrow (11)
|to Zurich/Geneva (SWISS)
|Resumed
Resumed
Continued
Continued
|Birmingham (3)
Dublin (2)
Manchester (3)
London – Heathrow (7)
|to Dusseldorf (Eurowings)
|Resumed
|Edinburgh (2)
|to Cologne (Eurowings)
|Resumed
|London-Heathrow (4)
|to Hamburg (Eurowings)
|Resumed
|London-Heathrow (4)
|to Stuttgart (Eurowings)
