Lufthansa Offers Passengers Self-Service Snacks On the Go

In order to make travel easier for lounge access passengers in a hurry, Lufthansa has developed a new catering solution: Delights to Go. The new catering option will initially be tested at Munich Airport for six months.

Centrally located in Terminal 2, Lufthansa passengers with lounge access can obtain high-quality snacks and drinks in a self-service area. Access to the complimentary offer is checked with the passenger’s boarding pass. By operating a modern, interactive user interface, the guest can select one of three culinary boxes from the categories listed on the screen.

The categories include ‘Classic’ (main component, for example, a tuna wrap or Greek salad), ‘Balance’ (for example, a sprout sandwich with pear and fig mustard or a quinoa ginger salad), or ‘Local’ (for example, Munich sausage salad). These components are complemented by a sweet or savoury snack, a piece of fresh fruit, and a small bottle of water. The offer varies every two weeks.

Once the category is selected, the food box slides into the ergonomically-placed output compartment directly under the monitor. Directly next to it, the guest has the choice between a coffee speciality, tea, water and a variety of juices. Once the drink is selected, the cup can be put into a built-in place holder in the box, the entire meal packed into a paper bag and the passengers can rush to the departure gate.

Lufthansa developed this new, quick refreshment option after conducting a field test for fast refreshments at one of its Frankfurt Senator Lounges. The results showed that many lounge guests who were in a hurry wanted a time-saving catering option in the form of a to-go offer.