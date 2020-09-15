News

Lufthansa repays record number of refunds worth €2.7bn

Approximately 1,800 refunds paid per hour over the last seven days.
As of this week, the Lufthansa Group have reimbursed 2.7 billion euros to a total of 6.3 million customers. Over the past week, approximately 1,800 of these refunds have been processed every hour. The justified claims received by Lufthansa at the end of June have already been settled and only those complex cases requiring additional intensive processing are still outstanding.

As a result, the number of open ticket refunds to be processed has fallen to one million. Due to the evolving nature of travel restrictions and corridors across the world currently, new reimbursement claims are continuously rising as a result of flight cancellations and entry regulations. Lufthansa currently receives three times as many applications as a direct result of the pandemic and therefore, the number of open refund claims will continue to develop dynamically but decrease further in the coming weeks.

Lufthansa Group Airlines is working continuously to speed up the processing and initiated many different measures to achieve this including tripling the capacity of employees in its customer centres. Furthermore, employees from other departments have been brought in to provide additional support and in return, released from short-time working.

Furthermore, customers now have the flexibility to adjust their travel plans with ease. All fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines can be rebooked as often as desired, without incurring charges. The new measure, announced on 25 August, applies to all new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes worldwide.

