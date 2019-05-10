News

Lufthansa to Operate A340 on Dublin-Frankfurt

Lufthansa is planning to operate an Airbus A340-300 on the Dublin-Frankfurt route. The provisional dates for this flight are from 3 July to 23 October. The three-class configuration of the aircraft is 18 flat-bed seats in Business Class, 19 reclining seats in Premium Economy, and 261 standard seats in Economy Class.

This is a most interesting development that some feel is being driven by Brexit as Dublin assumes a leading role in the banking and financial markets. Initially it will provide the only Business Class product to Frankfurt, the leading financial city on mainland Europe. This it is felt will generate a need for a dedicated Business Class.

Aer Lingus is expected to offer a dedicated Business Class on some European routes when it receives the Airbus A321NEO, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2019. This aircraft will be configured in a two-class configuration with 16 flat-bed seats in Business Class and Economy Class.

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

