‘Luke Skywalker’ Opens Skywalk in Gibraltar

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has opened the Skywalk at the top of the Rock of Gibraltar, 340 metres directly above sea level.

The Skywalk offers 360-degree views spanning three countries and two continents and is set to become Gibraltar’s premier tourist attraction. It links to other sites within the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, including the Windsor Suspension Bridge and the Apes’ Den via a series of walking trails.

Built on the foundations of an existing WW2 base structure, the Skywalk is designed to withstand wind speeds of over 150km/hour and can carry the weight of 350 people standing on it at the same time (visitor numbers will be limited to 50 at any one time).

The floor and balustrade panels are made of four layers of laminated glass (with a total thickness of around 4.2cm).

