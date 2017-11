Luxair Plans to Go Double Daily from Dublin

APG Ireland, the GSA for Luxair, hosted an update briefing and lunch for its best agents at Bang Restaurant in Dublin. Eileen Penrose from APG was joined by Marie Astrid Baillet from Luxair, who flew in from Luxembourg for the event.

The airline announced that it will increase flights from Dublin to Luxembourg to double daily plus introducing a Saturday flight on the route. These changes will take effect at the beginning of the summer 2018 schedule.