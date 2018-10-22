Luxair Offers All-Inclusive Fares from Dublin to Luxembourg

Luxair, the national carrier of Luxembourg, plans to upgrade the aircraft on the Dublin-Luxembourg route to a Boeing 737. This daily flight will replace the current twice daily flight on the Bombardier Q400 aircraft. The change will take effect on 27th October 2018. The airline is celebrating 50 years in business this year and the fleet is one of the youngest and most modern in Europe.

The flight has a two-class configuration of Business and Economy and offers all-inclusive fares. This includes 23kg checked-in baggage and one piece of up to 8kg plus one personal item for carry-on items.

The carrier flies daily, except Saturday, from Dublin to the Duchy.

Maura Maloney, Dublin Airport, gave an in-depth briefing on the airport’s Platinum product, which has to be the best luxury passenger product of any airport.

Luxair is a full partner of the Miles & More frequent flyer awards scheme and is represented in Ireland by APG.