News

Luxair Offers All-Inclusive Fares from Dublin to Luxembourg

Luxair Offers All-Inclusive Fares from Dublin to Luxembourg

Luxair, the national carrier of Luxembourg, plans to upgrade the aircraft on the Dublin-Luxembourg route to a Boeing 737. This daily flight will replace the current twice daily flight on the Bombardier Q400 aircraft. The change will take effect on 27th October 2018. The airline is celebrating 50 years in business this year and the fleet is one of the youngest and most modern in Europe.

Sharon Martin and Jill Summers, Club Travel, at the Luxair lunch with Eileen Penrose, APG Ireland (centre)

The flight has a two-class configuration of Business and Economy and offers all-inclusive fares. This includes 23kg checked-in baggage and one piece of up to 8kg plus one personal item for carry-on items.

Aindri Hurley, Neenan Travel, and Gabrielle Gilmartin, FCm Travel Solutions

The carrier flies daily, except Saturday, from Dublin to the Duchy.

Maura Maloney, Dublin Airport, gave an in-depth briefing on the airport’s Platinum product, which has to be the best luxury passenger product of any airport.

Maura Maloney from Dublin Airport briefing on the Platinum experience

Luxair is a full partner of the Miles & More frequent flyer awards scheme and is represented in Ireland by APG.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Stena Line Says “Ni Hao” to 70,000+ Chinese Customers

Michael FloodOctober 22, 2018
Read More

Freedom Travel to Open Blackrock Branch

Neil SteedmanOctober 22, 2018
Read More

China Southern Airlines Plans to Fly from Dublin to China

Michael FloodOctober 22, 2018
Read More

Upgrade Your Winter is Message from Swiss Tourism

Michael FloodOctober 22, 2018
Read More

Ethiopian Airlines Pulls Via Dublin Flights to Los Angeles

Michael FloodOctober 21, 2018
Read More

Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Neil SteedmanOctober 18, 2018
Read More

Cobalt Air Cancels All Flights Due to “Indefinite Suspension” of Operations

Neil SteedmanOctober 18, 2018
Read More

Flight Check: Dublin-Doha-Bangkok with Qatar Airways

Neil SteedmanOctober 18, 2018
Read More

IMFT 2018 Shines a Light on Thailand’s Thriving MICE Scene

Fergal McAlindenOctober 18, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland