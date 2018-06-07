Luxury Travel Will Feature in 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

The 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards will include three new award categories: Best Luxury Travel Experience, Best Familiarisation Trip, and Best Agency Support / Training Programme.
Voting for this year’s 26 award winners will open on Thursday 30th August 2018 and the winners will be announced at the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 23rd November 2018 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.
Award Categories
All the award categories will be as follows:
Airlines
Best Airline to Europe
Best Airline to North America
Best Long Haul Airline
Best Business Class Airline
Destinations
Best Destination in Europe
Best Destination in North America
Best Destination in Asia/Pacific
Best Sun Holiday Destination
Sea Transport
Best Ferry Company
Best River Cruise Company
Best Ocean Cruise Company
Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company
Land Transport
Best Car Rental Company
Best Rail Company
Travel Agency Services
Best National Tourist Office
Best Accommodation Provider
Best Travel Technology Provider
Tour Operators
Best Sun Tour Operator
Best Ski Tour Operator
Best Adventure Tour Operator
Best Long Haul Tour Operator
All Companies
Best Use of Social Media Marketing
Best Agency Support / Training Programme
Best Familiarisation Trip
Best Agent Friendly Individual
Best Luxury Travel Experience
Sponsorships and Table Bookings
For details of Gold Headline and Silver sponsorship opportunities at the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner, and table bookings, please contact Ian Bloomfield, T: +353 (0)1 216 4222, E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie; Hilary Drumm, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400, E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie; or Michael Flood, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333, E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie.
