Luxury Travel Will Feature in 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

The 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards will include three new award categories: Best Luxury Travel Experience, Best Familiarisation Trip, and Best Agency Support / Training Programme.

Voting for this year’s 26 award winners will open on Thursday 30th August 2018 and the winners will be announced at the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 23rd November 2018 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

Award Categories

All the award categories will be as follows:

Airlines

Best Airline to Europe

Best Airline to North America

Best Long Haul Airline

Best Business Class Airline

Destinations

Best Destination in Europe

Best Destination in North America

Best Destination in Asia/Pacific

Best Sun Holiday Destination

Sea Transport

Best Ferry Company

Best River Cruise Company

Best Ocean Cruise Company

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company

Land Transport

Best Car Rental Company

Best Rail Company

Travel Agency Services

Best National Tourist Office

Best Accommodation Provider

Best Travel Technology Provider

Tour Operators

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Ski Tour Operator

Best Adventure Tour Operator

Best Long Haul Tour Operator

All Companies

Best Use of Social Media Marketing

Best Agency Support / Training Programme

Best Familiarisation Trip

Best Agent Friendly Individual

Best Luxury Travel Experience

Sponsorships and Table Bookings

For details of Gold Headline and Silver sponsorship opportunities at the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner, and table bookings, please contact Ian Bloomfield, T: +353 (0)1 216 4222, E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie; Hilary Drumm, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400, E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie; or Michael Flood, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333, E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie.