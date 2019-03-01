Lydia Akerman is Off to See Amazing Thailand on Finnair

Amazing Thailand hosted a really excellent workshop evening in Koh Restaurant in Dublin.It was an evening of delicious Thai food,interspersed with network presentations from 15 top Thailand suppliers.Emma Arnott,Kannika Mac and Phantajit Promkutkaew from Amazing Thailand hosted the agents whilst the Finnair team of Catherine Grennell-Whyte,Jialing were on hand with details of Finnair flights.

The happiest travel agent of the night was Lydia Akerman from Travel Centres who was the lucky winner of two tickets with Finnair from Dublin via Helsinki to Bangkok,plus hotel accommodation and transfers.

Finnair operates daily flight flights from Helsinki to Bangkok, they also operate seasonal flights from Helsinki to Krabi and Phuket.