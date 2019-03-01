Lydia Akerman is Off to See Amazing Thailand on Finnair

Amazing Thailand hosted a really excellent workshop evening in Koh Restaurant in Dublin.It was an evening of delicious Thai food,interspersed with network presentations from 15 top Thailand suppliers.Emma Arnott,Kannika Mac and Phantajit Promkutkaew from Amazing Thailand hosted the agents whilst the Finnair team of Catherine Grennell-Whyte,Jialing were on hand with details of Finnair flights.
The happiest travel agent of the night was Lydia Akerman from Travel Centres who was the lucky winner of two tickets with Finnair from Dublin via Helsinki to Bangkok,plus hotel accommodation and transfers.
The Finnair A-350 aircraft.
Finnair operates daily flight flights from Helsinki to Bangkok, they also operate seasonal flights from Helsinki to Krabi and Phuket.
Wattana Watjanakomkul, Katathani Collection; Peter Kamya, Eastern Favourites Representation; Wan Smullen were at the Amazing Thailand roadshow.
Katie Doyle, Capture Travel; Elyse Horan, and Erica O’Reilly both Abbey Travel.
The Flight Centres team.
Siobhan Brannigan and Sally Lynch both Centre Travel with Nicola Fields, TUI.
Kathryn McCarthy and Karen O’Neill both Abbey Travel and Peter Stears, Capture Travel.
Helen Hendley, Sunway and Katie Doyle,Capture Travel.
Marian Benton, Map Travel and Joanne Coll, Travel Department.
Sharan Bearman, Unique Training Collection; Jean Claffey, Joe Walsh Tours ( prize winner) and Emma Arnott, TAT.
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.
YouTube
RSS