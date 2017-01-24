News

Mackin Travel Promotes Escorted Tours Programme

Co Wexford-based Mackin Travel has been busy promoting its four-page 2017 brochure of 16 fully escorted tours throughout the country with inserts placed in three national newspapers over the past week.

Tour prices range from €399 for a four-day Donegal, Belfast & The Antrim Coast tour on 28th August and a €449 for a three-night Krakow & Auschwitz tour on 25th April up to €949 for a seven-night Austria, Alpine Splendour tour on 7th June and 18th September.

Other escorted tours feature Iceland; Serbia, Hungary, Croatia; Transylvania & Dracula Country; Malta & Gozo; Andalucia, Gibraltar, Ronda & Granada; Berlin & Dresden; Croatia, Dubrovnik, Split & Medjugorje; The Danube Delta; Portugal, Lisbon Coast & Fatima; Bonnie Scotland & The English Lake District; Cornwall, Somerset & Devon; Catalonia, Barcelona, Montserrat & Banyoles; and Halloween In Transylvania.

Frank Mackin told Irish Travel Trade News: “We don’t get many bookings for our tours from fellow travel agents – but we do pay a full 10% commission.

“We do an insert in various newspapers every year. An Post did the whole of Co Wexford for us in the second week of January and the brochure was distributed as an insert by The Mail on Sunday on 15th January, The Herald on Wednesday 18th January, and by the Irish Independent on Saturday 21st January.

“We do the newspapers on a nationwide coverage basis and the whole exercise, including An Post, cost €27,000.

“The most popular escorted tour is our seven-night Transylvania & Dracula Country tour, which has a superb price of only €849 and six departure dates in 2017 – 24th May, 7th June, 12th July, 16th August, 6th September, and – for Halloween – 28th October. We also have a five-night Halloween in Transylvania tour on 29th October for only €599.”

