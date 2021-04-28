News

Mackin Travel to Close its Doors

A Mackin Tours brochure
Mackin Travel has announced that it will be closing for good on June 30, 2021. Owner Frank Mackin announced that he and is wife Una have made the decision to retire.

The popular Enniscorthy-based travel agent was established by Frank and Una in 1988 and specialised in fully escorted tours to a multitude of destinations around the globe.

In a statement, Frank said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their loyalty and support over the years. We would particularly like to thank our staff for their hard work, loyalty and dedication. We would also like to thank all of our suppliers for their support over the years and particularly over the last 12 months.

We will be contacting our existing customers in due course and continue to work on their bookings.”

We at ITTN would like to wish Frank and Una a happy and healthy retirement.

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

