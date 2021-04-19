Macron Hints France Will Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

French president Emmanuel Macron has hinted that France may welcome vaccinated tourists from Europe and the US this summer, including Ireland. Speaking to Face the Nation on CBS, he said his government was exploring ways for the country to open up safely this summer to international visitors.

Macron said: “We are building a [digital green] certificate to facilitate travel after these restrictions between the different European countries with testing and vaccination.

“We will progressively lift the restrictions of the beginning of May, which means that we will organise in the summer time with our professionals in France for French, European citizens, but as well for American citizens.”