Magic Vacations Offers Disneyland Paris in March 2021 – with 2020 Staycation in Kinsale as ‘Carrot’

Official Disney partner Magic Vacations has come up with an innovative way to encourage its clients to start re-booking holidays: all clients who book a Magic Vacations holiday for 2021 to Disneyland Paris will receive a one-night stay including breakfast in an equivalent 3- or 4-star hotel in Kinsale in November 2020.

Many clients cannot take a holiday this year due to financial restrictions, as well as tourism restrictions. Owner, John Barrett, whose main office is in Kinsale, Co Cork, also knows the devastation that Covid-19 has brought on home holidays, particularly to Kinsale, one of Ireland’s most popular seaside/port destinations, at the end of the Wild Atlantic Way, and often seen as the Culinary Capital of Ireland. Hence his idea to help the beautiful town of Kinsale to reboot this autumn. His offer:

John’s Travel Store in 15 Main Street, Kinsale, which opened last year, will become a Magic Vacations Welcome Centre in November 2020 to promote Kinsale and all its services, attractions and businesses, restaurants, bars and retail shops. John is also developing a Kinsale ‘Passport’ with which visitors can follow a Kinsale trail getting their passport ‘stamped’ as they go, and avail of multiple discounts and special two-for-one offers.

John told ITTN: “This year is our year to adapt and innovate in this crisis – and also support local business. This new normal of 2020 means less holidays abroad, and yet we still need to think about 2021 to revive our own business and international travel. I believe that if we innovate like this we can protect our own local business communities as well. We have already seen a huge amount of bookings for 2021 in the past month, and so this will benefit Kinsale in November of this year. We are aiming to get at least 500 visitors to Kinsale this November, and we are well on our way – offering a Magic Vacation/Staycation!”

Disneyland Paris Offer 2021

Travel: 1 – 4 March from Dublin; 28 February – 3 March from Cork

Flights: From Dublin or Cork to Paris (€55 supplement for Cork-Paris)

Price: €699pps, all meals included, plus flights, transfers, accommodation, €100 gift card, four days’ unlimited entry to Disneyland Paris, and Meet & Greet

Carrot: One night’s accommodation in Kinsale, in November 2020, with full Irish breakfast for two guests included

Contact: 01 400 4433 or 021 470 0568.