Major Upgrade of Food Outlets Underway at Cork Airport

As Cork Airport undertakes an overhaul of its main food and beverage outlets, passengers are being advised of some temporary disruptions and restrictions to the hot food offering. The advice comes as the airport has a busy week as schools have their mid-term break.



In order to make way for some permanent changes, some temporary adjustments have been made. This involves limited hot food options available after Security. However, the Red Bar before security is serving hot food from 4.30am to 8.00pm daily.

Kevin Cullinane, Cork Airport’s Head of Communications, said: “We are asking passengers to be a little patient with our current appearance as we revamp and upgrade four of the food outlets here at the airport. We ask anyone travelling this mid-term break to bear in mind that there is a limited hot food offering once they pass through security.

“There are two outlets open before security, one upstairs and one downstairs, as well as two temporary arrangements in Departures. Our advice is to arrive at the airport a minimum of 90 minutes before your flight to check out the options available.



“We are very excited about the transformations currently underway and we expect all upgrades to be done in time for the busy summer season ahead. We thank passengers for their patience and understanding while these necessary works are underway.”