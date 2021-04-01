Majority of Brits Want More Countries to Adopt Vaccination Passports

New research commissioned by travel insurance provider battleface has revealed that 62 per cent of Brits are in favour of more countries adopting vaccination passports. Conversely, just over a quarter (26 per cent) of British holidaymakers would be put off visiting a country if they are required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

This data comes as British travellers are eagerly waiting for an explanation on when and how they might be able to travel internationally with some industry experts predicting a traffic light system will be implemented with travel bans continuing for red countries, limited restrictions in place for green countries, and a combination of testing, vaccination passports and quarantines for yellow and amber countries.

Given that the UK has vaccinated more than 50 per cent of its population and is far ahead of the 27 EU countries in its vaccination rollout, the results shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as all Brits over 18 look likely to have both doses of the vaccine by mid- to late-summer.

The data also showed that 77 per cent of Brits will now ensure they have adequate medical expenses cover prior to travelling, up from 71 per cent prior to the pandemic.

Katie Crowe, Director of Communications, battleface commented: “There is still a high degree of uncertainty among British travellers regarding vaccination passports and testing to enable international travel. In addition to attitudes towards vaccination passports, the data also showed that whilst 67% would be prepared to pay for a PCR test to enable them to travel internationally, just 4% of Brits are prepared to pay £75 or over for this test.

We feel encouraged that a greater number of people will now take out adequate medical expenses cover prior to travelling however 23 per cent are still prepared to travel without this cover. With fines currently in place in the UK for those that travel without a legal reason to do so, it is increasingly important that holidaymakers check the latest FCDO advice and destination entry requirements before travelling. They should consider buying travel insurance a little closer to their departure date to ensure that they have the adequate cover for the country at the time of their trip.”

The study of 2,000 UK adults was carried out between 5 and 9 March by Opinium Research on behalf of travel insurance provider battleface to look at the immediate motivators and barriers to international travel for 2021.

