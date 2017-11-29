Make Yours a Royal Double with AirWaves

Royal Caribbean International is celebrating the official launch of AirWaves, the new all-in-one revolutionary booking system, by offering Club Rewards members the opportunity to double their money and earn £10 per AirWaves booking until 18th December 2017.

That’s not all though…to mark the launch, Royal Caribbean is offering one agent the opportunity to win an extraordinary evening of entertainment, with a Royal Mixologist visiting the lucky winner’s store to mix and serve cocktails to them and their team.

To be in with a chance of winning this unique experience, agents should head over to the Facebook Royal Caribbean Travel Agents page here to post details of their favourite destination for a holiday cocktail, in the comments section of the competition post, referencing their ITAA number. Entries close on Friday 1st December 2017.

Find out more about Airwaves and all its benefits at myclubroyal.co.uk. Full T&Cs are hosted on the Facebook Royal Caribbean Travel Agents page – click here to view.