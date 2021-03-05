Maldives 2021: What’s New

For those travellers planning ahead for when international travel resumes, Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) has announced several new developments taking place in 2021 including the launch of the world’s first ‘Maldives Border Miles’ loyalty programme allowing travellers to collect and earn points when visiting the destination.

Adventurous travellers looking to tick something off the bucket list later this year should plan a trip to Kandima Maldives, which has launched a new skydiving programme providing visitors with a panoramic 360-degree view of the destination. The new Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, which is scheduled to open on 1st June 2021, will provide guests with an immersive cultural experience from evening Bodu Beru performances to traditional food served in resort restaurants. Or travellers looking to enjoy an extra-long holiday can take advantage of Mӧvenpick Resort Kiuredhivaru Maldives’ newly launched long-stay offer of three months or more.

Further details on the new developments include:

The Maldives Launches World’s First Border Miles Loyalty Programme

The Maldives has launched a one-of-a-kind, three-tiered loyalty programme for travellers called ‘Maldives Border Miles’, marking a first for any global destination. Aimed at promoting tourism and encouraging repeat travel to the Indian Ocean destination, ‘Maldives Border Miles’ enables tourists enrolled on the programme to collect points and earn rewards. Points will be given based on the duration of stay and for visits celebrating special occasions, as well as for travel during local holidays in the Maldives. The frequency of visits and aspects such as organising activities or excursions with ‘Maldives Border Miles’ partners will also help travellers to add to their collection of points. Members of the program will receive benefits based on their Tier status – of which there are three Aida (Bronze Tier), Antara (Silver Tier) and Abaarana (Gold Tier) – which increase in value as members progress up the programme.

Take the Leap With Kandima Maldives’ New Skydiving Programme

Travellers seeking an adrenaline rush can tick skydiving off their bucket list in 2021, during a trip to Kandima Maldives, which has recently launched a new skydiving programme for guests. Daring holidaymakers can join an experienced instructor 12,000ft in the air before parachuting over the Indian Ocean. During the free fall, adventure enthusiasts will reach speeds of up to 200km/hr and can enjoy panoramic 360-degree views of the archipelago nation, before landing safely in Kandima Maldives.

Uncover Maldivian Culture at the Soon-to-Open Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Soon-to-open, Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands resort beckons travellers with immersive experiences centred around Maldivian culture and traditions. Set to open on 1st June 2021, the resort highlights the cyclical nature of Maldivian island life through its circular architecture. Holidaymakers to the island will be greeted by the sounds of a Sangu horn, traditionally blown to announce a special arrival or news in island communities. Come evening guests can enjoy Bodu Beru performances, an indigenous form of dance to the beat of drums, at the resort’s Eau Bar. The immersion into local culture also extends through to the resort’s dining experiences; ensuring all fish is caught sustainably, the culinary team are committed to providing guests with the freshest catch from local fisherman, whilst vegetables and herbs are homegrown in the resort’s organic garden. Guests of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands can also explore The Marina at Fari Islands, built around the vibrant Fari Beach Club, high-end boutiques, a selection of upscale restaurants, an art studio, and Fari Lagoon Coral Adoption & Marine Biology Center. This archipelago truly redefines the Maldivian experience, allowing travellers to experience a balance of cosmopolitan and private island life never before seen in the region.

Stay in Paradise for Three Months or More With Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives’ Newly Launched Long Stay Offer

Escape to paradise with Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives’ new long stay offer, with a minimum stay of three months. The package for two people offers a 90-day stay in the resort’s Overwater Pool Villa Lagoon and complimentary return seaplane transfers, as well as complimentary breakfasts at the resort’s ONU Marché restaurant and a 25% discount on food and drinks, spa, and laundry access. There is plenty to explore at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru; holidaymakers can access recreational facilities such as a gym, beach volleyball and tennis courts, non-motorized water sports, as well as daily sunrise and sunset yoga sessions and one cooking class per week when booking this offer. Each day, guests can fully settle into island living at the resort’s Daily Chocolate Hour at Mӧvenpick Coffee and Wine Lounge between 16:00 – 17:00 pm. Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru’ Long Stay Offer is valid for stays up until 30th November 2021. Price is £31,247.26+ (US$44,000+) per 90 days of stay for two people in one villa and is subject to 10% service charge, 12% GST and £4.26 (US$6) Government Green Tax per person per night.