Malta City Break Course

The Maltese Islands are home to a number of fascinating cities, Valletta, Mdina, The Three Cities and Victoria, that are perfect for a city break. After you have completed this course, you will find it easy to recommend where to stay, top events and main attractions.

Course highlight: Discover where to wine and dine in Malta’s capital city using an interactive map.

Valletta is a masterpiece of the Baroque, a European Art City and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Malta’s capital is one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world: just 80 hectares in size, the city’s 320 historic monuments can be discovered completely on foot.

The origins of Mdina, Malta’s medieval capital, can be traced back more than 4,000 years. The history of Mdina and its suburb Rabat is as old and as chequered as the history of Malta itself. It is still home to Malta’s noble families and impressive palaces line its winding streets. Mdina is often referred to as the ‘Silent City’ as no cars are allowed to pass through its gates.

The Three Cities is the collective name of the three fortified cities of Birgu, Senglea and Cospicua in Malta. The picturesque narrow streets are perfect for absorbing some of the local atmosphere and traditions.

Victoria, known to the Maltese as Rabat, is Gozo’s capital city. The city was named in 1887 to honour Queen Victoria during her Jubilee year. The walled city sits in the centre of the island and offers interesting museums, cathedrals and, most famously, the Citadella.

Just a 3h40m flight away from Ireland and basking in over 300 days of sunshine, the Mediterranean archipelago calls to city breakers of all ages.

This course comprises seven lessons. See: www.malta-training.com