Malta Family Course

When clients are choosing a holiday for the whole family, keeping everyone happy might seem a daunting task. This course highlights the top beaches, adventure activities and main attractions on the Maltese Islands to keep the whole family entertained.

Course highlight: Follow the points included in the recommended itinerary and explore the islands’ main family attractions.

Long gone are the days of buckets and spades – it’s time to find a getaway that will keep teenagers entertained, without losing the feeling of a traditional family holiday. The English-speaking Maltese Islands have over 300 days of sunshine each year and are just a short 3h40m flight away from Ireland.

Families can discover more than 7,000 years of history on the Mediterranean archipelago by Segway, Quad Bike and ‘Rolling Geek’ tour and eliminate the sigh of despair from teens when they hear hist… The Maltese Islands are home to a host of historic sites including the Megalithic Temples, the oldest free-standing structures in the world, predating the Great Pyramids of Giza by 1,000 years.

The Mediterranean Sea offers a tranquil environment ideal for snorkelling, kayaking and swimming, while the topographical island landscape encourages rock-climbing, mountain-biking and horse-riding. Malta has been named one of the Best Dive Destinations in the world at the Diver Awards for a number of years, and children can gain their PADI certification from the age of 10. Malta’s sister islands Gozo and Comino are just a 25-minute ferry away from Malta and offer more unique diving experiences.

If adventure by day isn’t enough, young adults can enjoy exploring Malta’s thriving nightlife scene, while parents experience Maltese cuisine at a waterfront restaurant.

This course comprises six lessons. See: www.malta-training.com