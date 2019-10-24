Malta – Ideal for Short Breaks and Long Holidays

The Maltese Islands have over 7,000 years of history and a number of fantastic attractions, whether you are visiting for a brief stay or a long holiday.

2019 has proven to be a significant year for Malta. A new Ryanair route to Malta from Cork (twice a week) commenced on 4th April 2019 and the Cork service now operates as part of the airline’s summer and winter 2019 schedule. This is in addition to the Ryanair flight from Dublin, which flies five times per week direct in the summer and three times per week in the winter.

Last year Malta welcomed 40,721 visitors from Ireland, an increase of 12.6% from the year previously.

Malta’s capital city of Valletta is the ideal place for visitors wanting to spend their time in Malta’s thriving cultural capital. Valletta was the 2018 European Capital of Culture and the UNESCO World Heritage Site offers an abundance of luxurious boutique hotels and private properties inside the city walls. Larger hotels are found just outside of the City Gate.

This year the island has continued to build on its great reputation as one of the friendliest countries in the world for LGBTI people. Malta recently topped the ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Index for the fourth consecutive year. The rankings are based on how the laws and policies of each country impact on the lives of LGBTI people.

Malta is also host to many annual festivals and events, so no matter when you’re there, there’s something to do! Festival Mediterranea, which celebrates over 7,000 years of Gozitan culture, is taking place from 19th October until 30th November, while the seventh edition of the Three Palaces Festival will take place from the 1st – 10th November.

The island’s nightlife is very popular, so you can experience an evening out on the town, starting off dining al fresco surrounded by Baroque architecture followed by a night with drinks and dancing in one of the popular bars and clubs. It’s all possible and more in Malta. Visitors can party until dawn in Paceville in St Julian’s and enjoy an abundance of bars and restaurants in Birgu, Mdina, Valletta and Sliema. There are some fantastic outdoor clubs such as Gianpula in Rabat and Numero Uno in Ta’ Qali.

This November, you can even get a head start on you Christmas shopping while on holiday: in shopping centres such as The Point Shopping Mall in Tigne Point or in a local Maltese market, which is still at the heart of life in every town and village. The locals go to the markets to meet their friends and neighbours, to find out the latest news and, of course, to go shopping!

Visit www.maltaireland.com