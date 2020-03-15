Malta Introduces 14-Day Quarantine for All Arrivals

Malta’s Prime Minister, Dr Robert Abela, announced on Friday that, with immediate effect, all new passengers (including Irish nationals) arriving in Malta by air or by sea from all countries are obliged to undertake a 14-day continuous period of mandatory quarantine during their stay on Malta, Gozo or Comino, subject to the strict provisions of the law. This measure was taken to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Self-quarantine for travellers means that they cannot leave their hotel room, cruise ship or self-catering accommodation during their time on the islands. For those travellers who arrived in Malta on Friday 13 March, and who are staying less than 14 days, are free to travel back on their return ticket subject to them not developing any Covid-19 symptoms while under self-quarantine. Trade partners of the Malta Tourism Authority are asked to contact the team for advice, guidance and information to ensure that all Irish nationals on the islands or who are due to imminently fly to Malta are provided with the latest information. Trade partners can contact Natalie.swinburne@visitmalta.com or the Malta Tourism Authority on +44 208 877 6991. DMC partners in Malta are also available for trade partners to liaise with and arrange the necessary changes required for business. If self-quarantine is breached there is a fine of €1,000 per breach. The decision by Malta’s government will remain in force until further notice. https://www.visitmalta.com/en/COVID-19 Malta is offering assistance to travellers who are in quarantine on the island and have set up a helpline on +356 21 411 411. Food service delivery will be available to those who are in quarantine. Additional trade information will be made available via the Visit Malta UK Trade Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/VisitMaltaUKTrade/?modal=admin_todo_tour