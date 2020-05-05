Malta introduces new Scuba Diving Course to Training Programme

The Malta Tourism Authority has added a new scuba diving course to its online Malta training programme. The Maltese Islands, repeatedly voted the second best dive destination in the world, has an abundance of reefs, stunning caverns, caves and shipwrecks to explore.

The course has two modules; Scuba Diving in Malta and Top Dive Sites. Agents are invited to complete eight lessons including ‘Introduction to Malta’s scuba diving credentials’, ‘Where to Stay’, ‘Learning to Dive’, ‘Preserve and Protect’, ‘Top 5 Wrecks’, ‘Caves’, ‘Reefs’ and ‘Bucket-list Sites’.

The dynamic, informative and enjoyable online course provides travel agents with the inside knowledge and top tips to promote the Maltese Islands to their customers who are looking to take a dive qualification or more experienced divers who are yet to experience the breath-taking dive sites.

Agents can register for the online courses here: www.malta-training.com

Since there are no tides and few strong currents, the English-speaking Maltese Islands are the premier destination in Europe to learn to dive. There are over 30 dive centres across the islands. A full range of programmes are available from ‘try dives’ to qualified diving courses. The PADI Open Water Diver course can be taken from the age of 10 over 4 days and the BSAC Ocean Diver course can be taken from the age of 12 over 5 days.

Natalie Swinburne, Trade Marketing Manager, UK & Ireland said “We’re thrilled to have developed and introduced a new Scuba Diving Course to our comprehensive agent training programme, which was awarded Best Online Training Website by Travel Mole in 2019. The new Scuba Diving Course has been created to provide informative information in a bitesize way, encouraging agents to promote the islands with confidence.”

Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland said “2.9% (1,200) of all Irish inbound tourists travelled to Malta to experience scuba diving in 2018, which is testament to the islands’ appeal. Despite the archipelago being smaller than many of its European neighbours, the islands pack a punch in activities and experiences including Europe’s best diving waters.”