Malta is Attracting More and More Irish Visitors

The holiday island of Malta is attracting more Irish visitors – more than 41,000 of us went there last year. This was the good news from Peter Vella of the Malta Tourism Authority as he hosted the trade in ‘House’ on Dublin’s Leeson Street. He is looking forward to even more Irish visitors and welcomed the new direct flights from Cork to Malta. These will commence on 4th April, with two flights per week on Thursday and Sunday, and will give agents throughout Munster the added option of having a premium destination year round with flights from Cork Airport.

Peter Vella, Malta Tourism Authority

The agents were given an in-depth presentation on Malta, ‘The Window to the Mediterranean’, the island that has more than 300 days of sunshine per annum. Valletta, Malta’s capital, is a fortified Renaissance city that simply exudes history and culture, coupled with a great range of restaurants serving really good food.

Louise Monaghan, Katie Keys, Melissa Rugg, all Skytours, with (standing) Eddie Clerkin and  Carmel Cassidy, Sunway

The city is home to more than 320 historical monuments, all within an area of 80 hectares, making it the most concentrated historic city in Europe. There are three UNESCO World Historic Sites to be found on the Maltese Islands.

The Ryanair Two: Chiara Ravara and Eimear Ryan

There was a draw with a prize of flights to and accommodation in Malta and the lucky winner was Sarah Appleton from Travel Counsellors.

Getting the update on Malta were Ciara Dubar, Simon McNamara, Karen Quirke, and Gillian Wilkie, Click&Go

Deepak Jadoun,Wesley Kelly, Kevin Chaney, Alan Preston, Eleanor Tallon, all Click&Go

Samantha McDermott and Danielle Simpson from Club Travel

