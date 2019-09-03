Malta Joins Headline Sponsors for Irish Travel Trade Awards

The Malta Tourist Authority has become the fourth Headline Sponsor of the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards – joining Emirates, Hertz and the Spanish Tourist Office.

Other sponsors to date include Cork Airport, Expedia TAAP, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, and The Travel Corporation.

Sponsorships

Irish Travel Trade News invites travel industry suppliers to become an Official Sponsor of the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin on Friday 22 November 2019. With an expected 350+ attendees from the travel industry, this Gala Dinner event presents an excellent networking opportunity to travel industry leaders plus targeted exposure for supplier organisations.

Download Awards Brochure

For more information or to confirm a sponsorship package, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager: e hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie | m +353 (0)85 777 0400

or

Ian Bloomfield: e ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie | m +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood: e michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie | m +353 (0)87 255 4333

Table / Seat Bookings

Irish Travel Trade News has been hosting the Irish Travel Trade Awards for over 27 years. This prestigious event is the highlight of the Irish travel industry’s calendar – and special hotel rates are available for overnight accommodation.

Don’t delay, book your seats now at:

www.ittn.ie/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/AwardsBookingForm2019.pdf