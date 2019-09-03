News

Malta Joins Headline Sponsors for Irish Travel Trade Awards

Malta Joins Headline Sponsors for Irish Travel Trade Awards

The Malta Tourist Authority has become the fourth Headline Sponsor of the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards – joining Emirates, Hertz and the Spanish Tourist Office.

Other sponsors to date include Cork Airport, Expedia TAAP, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, and The Travel Corporation.

Sponsorships

Irish Travel Trade News invites travel industry suppliers to become an Official Sponsor of the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin on Friday 22 November 2019. With an expected 350+ attendees from the travel industry, this Gala Dinner event presents an excellent networking opportunity to travel industry leaders plus targeted exposure for supplier organisations.

Download Awards Brochure

For more information or to confirm a sponsorship package, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie  |  m +353 (0)85 777 0400

or

Ian Bloomfield:  ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie  |  m +353 (0)86 367 4945
Michael Flood:  michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie  |  m +353 (0)87 255 4333

Table / Seat Bookings

Irish Travel Trade News has been hosting the Irish Travel Trade Awards for over 27 years. This prestigious event is the highlight of the Irish travel industry’s calendar – and special hotel rates are available for overnight accommodation.

Don’t delay, book your seats now at:

www.ittn.ie/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/AwardsBookingForm2019.pdf

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Turkish Airlines-Sponsored Cricket Ireland Gets Group Stage Draw

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Met Office Forecasts Heavy Lobbying Countrywide

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Worldchoice Fam Trip to Zagreb with Croatia Airlines and Zagreb Tourist Board

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Visit Your Dream Destination with ITTN and Emirates!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Two Opportunities to Win Two Tickets with Air France-KLM

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Roadshow Hits the Road

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Introduces Two-Tier Reward System

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Silversea Launches Ultra-Luxury Silver Moon

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Three New River Cruises for 2020 by U River Cruises

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland