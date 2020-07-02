News

Malta Launches Online Reopening Course

The Malta Tourism Authority is delighted to be welcoming visitors again to the Maltese Islands. To assist the trade with reassuring its clients on the safety protocols it’s taking as a destination, it has added a new reopening course to its online Malta Training Programme.

The dynamic and informative online course will provide travel agents with the inside knowledge and top tips to promote the Maltese Islands with confidence to customers who are looking to visit the destination following its reopening.

The reopening course consists of eight lessons including Welcome Back; Entry; Getting Around; Certified Compliant; Hotels and Accommodation; Restaurants and Bars and Doing Things.

MTA will also be hosting reopening webinar on the 8th July to explain the safety protocols that will be in place and answer any questions travel agents may have regarding returning to Malta.

The course and the webinar is accessed via the Malta Training Programme and agents should register at www.malta-training.com

The four basic principles for a safe time in Malta are:

Maintain Social Distancing
Increased Levels of Hygiene
Wearing Masks or Visors (where required)
Having Fun!

Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland said “This new reopening course will provide a good overview of what visitors to Malta can expect and will ensure that their time in Malta is as enjoyable, fun and safe as it was pre Covid-19.

“Malta’s excellent performance in dealing with Covid-19 has been acknowledged by the European Commission, the Commonwealth, the World Health Organisation, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, and others. Various articles and reports have also included Malta amongst the safest countries to visit in a post-Covid scenario. As a result we can now look forward to welcoming back visitors from Ireland.”

Visit www.maltaireland.com for further information on Malta

