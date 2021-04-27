Malta Reaches Vaccination Milestone of 50%

Following on from the recent announcement that Malta plans to start welcoming back tourists from the 1st June, the country has also been setting standards in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, ever since its National Vaccination Programme kicked off on the 27th December 2020.

As of this week, over 50 per cent of the adult population in Malta has now been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine. 1 in 5 people have also received their second dose, as 100,686 second doses were administered as of Sunday 25th April 2021.

People aged 40+ and 50+ are currently registering to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, meaning that Malta is now the first country to be providing the vaccine to the general population age bracket, following a staggered approach, which saw various cohorts receive the vaccine as per their age.

Malta’s route out of lockdown continues as non-essential shops and services reopen this week, with plans to ease further measures within two weeks.

The Malta Tourism Authority is also launching various schemes as part of its Tourism Recovery Plan, aimed at incentivising tourists, hotels, and tour operators alike.

Tolene van der Merwe, Director of Malta Tourism Authority, UK and Ireland, said: “The announcement that over 50% of the adult population in Malta have been vaccinated is great news. It has been a long thirteen months but now we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Malta is currently on track to welcome fully vaccinated tourists to the island from the 1st June and we are looking forward to showing all the attractions that the island has to offer.”

