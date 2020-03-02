News

Three Maltese Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars

The Mediterranean island of Malta has been building its reputation as a gastronomic paradise due to its amazing combination of traditional and locally produced food. Now three Maltese restaurants have been awarded the island’s first Michelin Stars following the launch of the first ever Malta Michelin Guide. The three restaurants are the De Mondion Restaurant in Mdina, and the Valletta-based Noni and Under Grain.

Established in the late 19th century, Michelin has set the benchmark of international food for more than 120 years by recognising some of the greatest cuisines in the world. The Malta Michelin Guide highlights the outstanding restaurants, cuisine styles and culinary skills that can be found in Malta and Gozo.

Malta’s position as a major trading port between the east and west, along with the influences of the many civilisations that made the islands their home throughout the centuries, means that Malta serves a diverse range of dishes influenced by Mediterranean, African and Arabic traditions.

Julia Farrugia Portelli, Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection, said: “The award of the first Michelin Stars to Maltese restaurants is another achievement for Malta that is very much in line with the Government’s objective of attracting higher spending tourism in the years to come. Gastronomy has become an important component of the type of experience that the independent traveller of today seeks in a destination.”

Dr Gavin Gulia, Chairman, Malta Tourism Authority, added: ‘The MTA welcomes this first edition of the Malta Michelin Guide, which signifies a coming of age of our quality restaurants. Eating out is a major component of any holiday experience and with the growing interest in all things related to food it is becoming increasingly important for Malta to maintain a high standard in its gastronomic offer. Having the first Michelin-star establishments on the island is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Gwendal Pullennec, International Director, Michelin Guides, expressed his excitement to launch the first Maltese section: ‘The Maltese culinary scene has talents that are worthy of discovery by foodies from around the world. In the centre of the Mediterranean, Malta is a very attractive cultural destination with a unique cuisine style that beautifully combines European influences and local traditions.”

Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Irleand, Malta Tourism Authority, said: “Malta is proud to be included in the Michelin guide, which is renowned for selecting and awarding the best of the best restaurants around the globe. We know that Malta has an exciting food scene and the launch of the Guide will now highlight our best kept secrets to all travellers.”

