Malta: Three Small Islands, One Great Destination

The Maltese Islands of Malta, Gozo and Comino may be small in area but they offer a wealth of history, culture, cuisine, sports, festivals and events.

This year, Irish holidaymakers will have a choice of direct flights to Malta from Dublin, Cork and Belfast. The wide variety of events taking place throughout the summer include the Malta International Fireworks Festival (18th – 30th April), the Annie Mac Lost and Found Festival (30th April – 3rd May), and a concert by Celine Dion on 27th July at Ta’ Qali, Attard, as well as classical music concerts and jazz festivals, among many others.

For those interested in gastronomy, Heritage Malta offers interesting tasting experiences, ‘Taste History’, in the actual venues where Inquisitors, Corsairs, Knights and Libertines enjoyed various food treats and where chefs prepare culinary delights from a bygone era and give the history around the recipes.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

