Malta to Welcome Vaccinated Travellers From June 1

Malta will start welcoming vaccinated tourists to the island from June 1, it was announced today by the Malta Tourism Authority. Restriction-free entry will be granted to fully vaccinated visitors, but only on presentation of proof that they have been vaccinated at least 10 days before arriving into the country.

Passengers will need to show their vaccination card when boarding to be accepted to travel.

Non-vaccinated tourists from ‘amber’ countries – which currently includes Ireland – will need to submit a negative PCR COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours before travelling.

Malta is currently second to the UK in terms of European countries vaccinating the greatest proportion of its population, with 40 per cent of the adult population having received its first dose, making the destination a safe choice for future travel.

Tolene Van Der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland of Malta Tourism Authority commented, “We are delighted to announce that from the 1st June anyone that is fully vaccinated from the UK for more than 10 days can travel to Malta with no restrictions. Visitors from what is classified as an ‘amber’ country – which currently includes Ireland – that are not vaccinated can travel to Malta as usual with a negative PCR test. It has been a long road to get to this point and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Malta so that they can experience all that the islands have to offer.”

Clayton Bartolo, Malta’s Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection said, “The health and safety of Maltese citizens and tourists will always be our top priority, and with the continued rollout of the vaccine here in Malta, this focused reopening plan is designed to slowly and safely reopen tourism.”

Ahead of the resmption of tourism, Malta Tourism Authority will be launching its new campaign, ‘Feel Free Again.’ The campaign aims to inspire travellers to harness their re-established freedom to plan, book and travel to Malta when the time is right, to once again experience all that the islands have to offer and the feeling of freedom it brings.