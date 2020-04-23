Malta Tourism Authority appoints Mimi Visheva to new Trade Trainer Role

The Malta Tourism Authority is delighted to announce that it has created a new Trade Trainer role and appointed Mimi Visheva.

MTA created the new Trade Trainer position in order to support the travel trade both in Ireland and the UK. This means that Visheva will now be the main point of contact for travel agents and is responsible growing their destination knowledge through face-to-face and webinar training sessions.

Mimi will work alongside Trade Marketing Manager Natalie Swinburne in managing the Malta Training Programme (www.malta-training.com), created to provide travel agents with the inside knowledge and top tips to promote the Maltese Islands to their customers who are considering where to visit once the COVID-19 situation has passed.

Mimi brings an in-depth knowledge of the Maltese Islands to the role after studying in Malta for four years and working with MTA in the UK and Ireland for three years.

Mimi Visheva, Trade Trainer, UK & Ireland said: “Due to COVID-19 the industry has and will continue to go through a challenging time. Through my new role I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge and passion I have for Malta with agents, across UK & Ireland, leaving them prepared to answer travellers’ questions when it is safe to travel again.”

Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland said: “We are delighted to have appointed Mimi to her new role at Malta Tourism Authority. We are confident that Mimi’s enthusiasm and expertise will enable us to drive our trade activity at a time when many require destination assistance and information. The creation of the Trade Trainer role highlights the important work that the Irish travel agent industry undertakes for our destination, particularly as the Irish visitor numbers to Malta has significantly grown in the last year.”