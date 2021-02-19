Malta Tourism Authority Appoints Peter Green as Trade Trainer

The Malta Tourism Authority is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Green as Trade Trainer.

Peter will work closely with travel agents to boost their destination knowledge through virtual and in-person training sessions. The role will involve working closely with the Trade Marketing Manager to develop the Malta Training Programme, co-ordinate trade marketing campaigns and present at seminars, trade shows and workshops.

After completing a master’s degree in international tourism and hospitality management, Peter has gained eight years industry experience working as a travel sales consultant for Thomas Cook before becoming an Assistant Product Manager where he looked after several destinations including Malta. Peter also worked for Arena Voyages as Product Executive specialising in small ship luxury cruising.

Commenting on his appointment, Peter Green said “I am delighted to join the Malta Tourism Authority as Trade Trainer and I’m looking forward to using my experience to help promote the Maltese archipelago to the tourism trade across the UK and Ireland. During this challenging time, I’ll be particularly focused on supporting agents with their destination knowledge to help them secure those all-important bookings. Having studied tourism, I understand the key role that sustainability plays within the industry. I hope to share these insights with our agent partners, including how to help encourage increased local spend and cultural immersion in local communities.”

Natalie Swinburne, Trade Marketing Manager, UK & Ireland said “Peter will be the first point of call for travel agents in the UK & Ireland and his main objective will be to develop a strong trade training strategy and build relationships to communicate our diverse tourism offering. The role of Trade Trainer has become increasingly important and it will be vital in our road to recovery as the trade will be our first route back into market. Peter brings a wealth of knowledge to the role from working both as a travel agent and within the Malta product team at Thomas Cook.”

We at ITTN want to congratulate Peter on his new appointment and wish him every success in his new role.