Malta Tourist Authority Appoints Tolene Van de Merwe

The Malta Tourist Authority has announced the appointment of Tolene Van der Merwe as the board’s new UK & Ireland Director. Tolene’s new role will focus on leading a London-based team to further develop and cultivate partnerships with tour operators, airlines, travel agents and niche specialists, as well as reaching out to the public with PR and marketing initiatives to keep Malta and Gozo on top of mind and holiday destinations of choice.

Tolene began her career in the tourism industry at Exclusive Getaways, the luxury South African operator. She later joined London-based tour operator African Affair Travel, furthering her specialism in African tourism product before founding Boutique Travel Marketing, where she spent seven years growing the hotel representation company. Tolene joins the Malta Tourist Authority following five years as the Hub Head for South African Tourism for UK & Ireland.

Marsaxlokk Bay, Malta

Tolene said “I am thrilled to be a part of the Malta Tourist Authority’s UK & Ireland team. The archipelago has had a fantastic boost in its tourism in the past few years and is now considered to be one of Europe’s hottest destinations for history and culture, LGBT+, gastronomy, diving, and soft adventure travel. With attentions now turning to wellness, city breaks and sustainability, I am excited to be part of the tourism authority’s increasing success in drawing a variety of travellers to experience all that the islands have to offer.”

Carlo Micallef, CMO and Deputy Chief Executive, MTA, said: “MTA is delighted to have secured the services of Tolene van der Merwe to join a strong highly professional team in London and continue building on the success achieved under Peter Vella’s stewardship in the past four years. Malta’s tourism industry continues to enjoy record performances year on year and MTA together with Ministry for Tourism have a strategy of further market diversification, route connection development, tourism product enhancement as well as Malta brand identity growth to ensure that the success continues.”

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

